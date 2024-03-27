The World's 50 Best Restaurants website released its prestigious list of the best 50 restaurants in Asia for 2024. Among them, Mumbai's Masque restaurant stands proudly at the 23rd spot, becoming the best restaurant in India, according to this list. Following closely behind is New Delhi's Indian Accent, securing the 26th spot. Chennai's Avartana also shines on the list, claiming the 44th position. This achievement brings joy to all Indians, as three restaurants from India made it to the prestigious list. Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024: the list in pictures.

Mumbai’s Masque Secures 23rd Spot on Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants

New Delhi's Indian Accent Secures 26th Spot on Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants

Chennai's Avartana Secures 44th Spot on Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants

