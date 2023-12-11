Search engine giant, Google published the much-anticipated 'Year in Search 2023,' which gives everyone an insight of what was trending in the year 2023. The results are limited to the searches in India. And one of the exciting results is related to food. So, what was the top trending recipes in India. Well, here you go: 1) Mango Pickle recipe 2) Sex On The Beach recipe 3) Panchamrit recipe 4) Hakusai recipe 5) Dhaniya Panjiri recipe 6) Karanji recipe 7) Thiruvathirai Kali recipe 8) Ugadi Pachadi recipe 9) Kolukattai recipe 10) Rava Ladoo recipe

Check Top-10 Trending Recipes in India in 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)