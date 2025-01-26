As the mystery over the origin of the COVID-19 virus continues, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States has now reportedly changed its official position on the origin of COVID-19. On Saturday, January 25, the CIA said that the COVID-19 virus was "more likely" to have leaked from a Chinese laboratory than to have been transmitted by animals. "CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the Covid-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reportin." a CIA spokesperson said as quoted by AFP. In the past, the agency did not make any determination on whether COVID-19 was unleashed by a laboratory mishap or spilt over from animals. New Pandemic Fears: Oxford Scientists Who Developed COVID-19 Vaccine Working on Bubonic Plague Vaccine As Military Experts Warn of Potential Black Death Outbreak, Says Report.

