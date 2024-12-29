Odisha’s Trishna Ray was crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024 on November 10 at the prestigious beauty pageant held in South Africa. In a interview with ANI, Trishna expressed her deep connection with her roots, saying, “Odisha is always going to be a part of me, no matter what.” Representing India at the global stage, Trishna ensured her heritage was highlighted, incorporating the cultural essence of Odisha during the National Costume round, where she proudly showcased the Chhau dance and secured a spot in the top five. Reflecting on her identity, Trishna added, “I might be modern outside, but I’m very traditional at heart. I plan on taking Indian cultures and Odisha cultures everywhere in the international world, through my title of Miss Teen Universe 2024.” Rhea Singha, 19-Year-Old From Gujarat Wins the Coveted Miss Universe India 2024 Title (View Pictures and Video).

Miss Teen Universe 2024 Trishna Ray

