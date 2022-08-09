Love can make you do some of the most outlandish things. A 15-year-old girl in Assam took the adage too far and took the extreme step of risking her life. As per the reports by Kalinga TV, the woman injected the HIV-positive blood of her boyfriend into her veins just to prove her love. The girl who hails from the Sualkuchi district in Assam fell in love with the boy via Facebook. The online love tale, however, turned into a horrible incident. Reportedly, the girl had also attempted to flee with her lover multiple times in the past. Netizens were left scared and their reactions are curated below: TW: Man Repeatedly Drives Car Over Girlfriend and Brutally Kills Her in Northern China; Gruesome Video of Incident Goes Viral.

Weird Yet True!

Anything extreme is insanity, even love. https://t.co/smYBT7FecL — ABDULLA MADUMOOLE ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಮಾದುಮೂಲೆ (@AMadumool) August 8, 2022

Shocking!

Retweet To Aware!

Girl Injects HIV Positive Blood of Her Boyfriend Into Her Body. 'Love Has No Boundary' and 'Everything Is Fair In Love And War' -- this has been proved by a girl in Assam's Sualkuchi district. https://t.co/DAL2coU91h — Dr Rohit Bhaskar, Physio (@drrohitbhaskar) August 7, 2022

