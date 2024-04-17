Actor Aditya Srivastava, renowned for his role as Abhijeet in the popular TV series CID, is currently trending on X (previously Twitter), and the reason behind it is hilarious. On Tuesday, April 16, the Union Public Service Commission announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 results. A student from Lucknow named Aditya Srivastava secured the first rank in the examination, confusing the internet. After the CSE ranker's name started trending on the internet, users confused it with the CID actor of the same name, who played the role of senior officer Abhijeet in the show. Twitterati later joined the bandwagon and started making hilarious memes out of it. One user wrote, "From CID to UPSC topper #AdityaSrivastava has come a long way!" Another said, "From Actor to IAS officer, what a journey.". UPSC Topper Aditya Srivastava Worked for Goldman Sachs With Handsome Salary Before Pursuing Civil Services, Know His Education Qualification.

“CID Inspector to Promoted IAS Long Journey Aditya Srivastava #UPSC2024”

“From CID to UPSC Topper #AdityaSrivastava Has Come a Long Way!”

From CID to UPSC topper #AdityaSrivastava has come a long way!🎉👏 pic.twitter.com/TmbufVEMNA — Aman Masih🇮🇳 (@Aman_masih) April 17, 2024

Another User Wrote

< born < took CID very seriously < cleared UPSC < sony tv got gem pic.twitter.com/na0NufWq6o — मैडी भाई (@isanyone_up) April 16, 2024

“From Actor to IAS Officer, What a Journey”

UPSC 2023 AIR 1 - Aditya Srivastava 🔥 From Actor to IAS officer, what a journey.🫡 pic.twitter.com/J09mSHppRy — 𝐍𝐏𝐋 (@imNPL) April 16, 2024

