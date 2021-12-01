In a viral video from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, a young man can be seen mercilessly beating a wild Indian Gaur with a stick. The Forest Department is on the lookout for a man, who attacked the injured gaur near the Ketti Engineering College in Ketti. The video shows the stick-wielding man repeatedly hitting the animal on its head and the wild gaur can be seen mock charging at the man in self-defense. The person, who recorded the cruel incident, could be heard calling on the man to stop beating the poor animal, and even telling him that it was hurt. Animal Cruelty: Dog Thrashed to Death with Sticks in Delhi; Two Men Booked

Humans Losing Humanity

The cruelty of people never ceases to amaze. Here, an injured Indian gaur is attacked by a man wielding a stick in Ketti, #Nilgiris. Shouout to the concerned dudes filming. TW: Profanities @supriyasahuias pic.twitter.com/4OH0xvloMH — Rohan Premkumar (@ThinBrownDuke26) November 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)