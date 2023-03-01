A couple of bikers went on an adventure ride and tried to enter Area 51, a highly classified US Air Force facility. The site is also said to harbour secrets of UFOs and alien life. The video shows the two bikers trying to enter the region but are soon met with officials who drive them away. The officers are really angry and point a gun towards the bikers. The bikers say that they are just on an adventure before speedily riding out of the region. Viral Video: Pakistan Contestant Brings Biryani From 'Sabse Achi Dukan' in 'The Kitchen Master' Show, Funny Audition Clip Leaves Netizens in Splits.

What Happens When You Try to Enter Area 51? See Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)