A viral video from Bangladesh shows a woman running and dancing on top of a moving train, reminiscent of the popular mobile game "Subway Surfers." The footage begins with her running across the train roof, jumping between compartments, and performing daring stunts. As the video progresses, she starts dancing, entertaining both spectators and online viewers. While many found the act amusing, some pointed out the extreme danger of her actions. The video has sparked a mix of laughter and concern, with people reacting humorously but also criticizing the risky stunt that could have resulted in serious harm. Bangladesh’s Interim Government Seeks To Review Major Energy Projects Including One With India’s Adani Group.

Woman Runs and Dances Fearlessly on Moving Train in Bangladesh

Subway surfers Kanglu edition 😂 pic.twitter.com/NprS0Y3j0E — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes,🇮🇳 (@memenist_) November 22, 2024

Real Life Subway Surfer

Real life Subway Surfers: Bangladesh Version😭 pic.twitter.com/Bjhd6LgNbZ — Dr. Meenakshi 🩺 (@Dr__Meenakshi) November 23, 2024

Subway Surfers got real on a train in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/VevzkiXxPf — curious side of 𝕏 (@curioXities) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)