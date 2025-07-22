A man from Bengaluru, Karnataka, is facing backlash after he revealed that he walked away without paying after an autorickshaw ride as the driver refused to accept payment through UPI and insisted on cash. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the man identified as Ajay Prabju said that he refused to pay cash to the autorickshaw driver. "Auto guy denied UPI this morning. I said, I am not going to pay cash," Prabhu said. He also said that the auto driver "threatened a bit". Prabhu also said that the auto driver had already marked the ride as "paid" on the app, thereby indicating that the autorickshaw was booked through a ride-hailing app like Uber or Ola. As the auto driver did not accept UPI, Bengaluru resident Ajay Prabhu walked away without paying for the ride. Prabhu's post led to a backlash with netizens calling him out for his behaviour and "defrauding" the auto driver. One user said, "Our UPI warrior records the convo & bolts," while a second user wrote, "Bro casually defrauded a poor autowala." A third user asked, "So you didn't pay for the service you took?" ‘Felt Completely Helpless’: Bengaluru Man Shocked As Uber Auto Driver Scrolls Instagram Mid-Ride, Slows Down on Busy Road to Stalk Actress Sreeleela’s Profile.

He called someone and asked what to do. The man on the phone wanted to talk to me. I said, I will not talk to any random person. I said: Either show QR code or number or I am walking away He said, if you have guts walk away. I walked away. — Ajay Prabhu (@ajayprabhun) July 21, 2025

Driver’s just tryna earn a living, but nah, our UPI warrior records the convo & bolts. Bro, drivers got bills too pay up or walk with some heart! Dont do this next time — Abhi.Btc 🧪 Building Alkanes (@abhinaureddy) July 22, 2025

Bro casually defrauded a poor autowala and now comes to flex on X. He thinks he's entitled 🙄 — Thanveer Karim (@aixgrapher) July 22, 2025

So you didn't pay for the service you took. When you do that in a mallnwhen u try to get away without paying it is called stealing. You are nothing but an equivalent of a thief who won't pay for the service and Stuill have the entitled gumption and idiocy to announce in public. — Rajesh (@Rajesh010204) July 22, 2025

You're legally obligated to pay. He's not legally obligated to accept UPI. Given that you have not paid for a service, it can be argued that you have committed theft, unless it was agreed in prior that you'd pay by UPI. — Harshit Gupta / हर्षित / ہرشت (@hg6) July 22, 2025

