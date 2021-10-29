Big Brother Naija or Big Brother Nigeria's star Cross knows how to pull himself out of a murky situation. The murky situation being his infamous nude video that went viral after he posted on Snapchat while taking a shower. And boy, he overshared, giving a view of his naked body and manhood. However, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Anambra, instead of defending his action, called it to be a 'simple mistake.' Not everyone will be pleased over his straightforward approach, but one can cut him some slack hearing his honest admission.

Watch Video: Big Brother Naija’s Cross Speaks About His Scandalous Nude Clip

Cross talks about his viral nude video with TVC this afternoon. I like his honesty. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/i3EiRGwoSN — Cynthia Eke🗡🗡✝️✝️ (@CynthiaEke6) October 27, 2021

