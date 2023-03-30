The thought of touching your poop in the form of ash seems so gross! But it is actually possible as a new sustainable toilet has been introduced. When a person finishes their business in the commode, they need to just press a button and the poop gets burnt completely transforming into ash. The video later shows the woman touching the ash and even smelling it, claiming it doesn’t smell at all. A clip of this ‘environment friendly’ yet bizarre toilet is doing rounds on the internet. Viral Video: Community Washroom With Four Toilet Seats in a Row Without Any Partition Comes Up in UP’s Basti; Removed After Controversy Erupts.

Video of Toilet That Burns Poop and Turns it Into Ash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaz & Crystal (@vanwives)

