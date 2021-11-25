Black Friday has routinely been the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States since 2005. Although it is specially celebrated in the United States, the popular Thanksgiving tradition has now spread to other countries, too, including India. Apart from shopaholics, memers have also joined the party taking a dig at the festive season. This year, Black Friday 2021 will take place on November 26. But before that let's check out the best of Black Friday funny memes shared by Twitterati online.

Take A Look At Some Of The Amusing Memes:

It Happens Everytime:

Black Friday Sales! Yayyy!

Black Friday Sales pic.twitter.com/LPzqcKMaVT — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) November 23, 2021

Crazy Shoppers Go To Any Lengths:

Black Friday Toyotathon on sale now!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bKMSlNndNn — Dank Nascar Memes (@dank_nascar) November 23, 2021

Now That's An Art:

True That, Spongebob:

Genius!!

For All The Investors:

Sad But True..

Too Much Greediness, Haha!

Black Friday is coming, are you gonna resist the temptations ? Tell us about your latest boardgames purchase and stay tuned to discover more of our games!#broadwaytoys#boardgame#Memespic.twitter.com/9xRJPqWT0c — Broadway Toys (@BroadwayToysLtd) November 24, 2021

Are You One Of Them?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)