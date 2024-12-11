BLACKPINK’s Rose recently topped the charts with her hit song “APT,” co-sung by Bruno Mars. The hit song continues to rule the charts till date. While BLINKs await the group’s reunion, members of BLACKPINK have been slaying with their individual appearances, songs, and performances. Now, videos of K-pop star Rose’s studio sessions are going viral online. In one video, she is seen playing the guitar while singing along in her soulful and melodious voice. In another video, Rose is heard recording her vocals for the song “Stay A Little Longer” in a recording studio. The videos have created a buzz and excitement, with fans heaping praise on the star for her skills and incredible talent. Watch the viral videos below. BLACKPINK’s Rose Collaborates With Bruno Mars for New Single ‘APT’ (View Poster).

BLACKPINK Rose Studio Sessions

rosé playing stay by blackpink on guitar pic.twitter.com/gX59oIfIRF — hiro (@rubyjaneroses) December 11, 2024

BLACKPINK’s Rose Records Vocals

Behind the scenes of Rosé recording her vocals for "Stay a Little Longer." 😭😭#로제 #ROSÉ pic.twitter.com/etAAStQPgC — blakie۫ ꣑ৎ¹ (@ForeverRoseanne) December 11, 2024

