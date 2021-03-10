BTS Jungkook's Songs 'My Time' & 'Euphoria,' Surpasses A Year on the Billboard

RT & reply 👇🏻👇🏻 To celebrate ‘My time’ joining ‘euphoria’ as the only songs by kpop idol to chart on billboard for 1 year🥳 RECORD SETTER JUNGKOOK#ProudOfJungkook pic.twitter.com/GgGVt2Bj1U — 𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗦𝗜𝗔𝄞 🇲🇾slow (@JK_Malaysia) March 10, 2021

"RECORD SETTER JUNGKOOK" Trends on Twitter

‘My Time' and 'Euphoria' have spent 1 full year on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart, making Jungkook the first and only K-idol to achieve this! Congratulations, Jungkook 🥳 RECORD SETTER JUNGKOOK#ProudOfJungkook pic.twitter.com/Pq1Ps22meC — ‏ً (@TETEHOUR) March 10, 2021

ARMY Is Proud

Congratulations to our Golden maknae for having two solo songs Euphoria and My Time, the first and only B-side tracks to be on Billboard World Digital Song sales chart for the FULL YEAR. Rt and reply with RECORD SETTER JUNGKOOK #ProudofJungkook @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JZtVUdWRw2 — 눈부신 전정국⁷🎤 (@JJK_Artist) March 10, 2021

