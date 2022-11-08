The South Korean band BTS' singer V aka Kim Taehyung, is expected to return to his acting career, as per multiple Korean media reports. The breaking announcement about the popular K-pop idol has made the ARMY tizzy on social media platforms. Some sources have speculated that Tae Tae might be seen on screen in Squid Game 2. Soon V's fan pages and netizens took to Twitter to share their views on how they want to see their favourite Korean singer. Some said he would make 'the best villain' while others wished to watch him in 'romantic K-drama'.

BTS' V Is Expecting To Return To Acting Soon!

A KTH1 AND A DRAMA ROLE WE GETTING BEFORE THE YEAR END??? ARE WE EVEN READY FOR WHAT KIM TAEHYUNG IS ABOUT TO DROP!! 😭 what if taehyung in squid game sequel perhaps 👀 KTH1 IS COMING ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING #KimTaehyung#BTSV#BTSpic.twitter.com/VqoZYYt9TX — anju⁷✰🧑‍🚀 (@jjksceo) November 6, 2022

Kim Taehyung in Squid Game 2?

If he comes in "squid game" then we all r going to be crazy 🤯nd this all social media platforms will explode 💥 But Kim taehyung will be the best best actor ever 💜💜💜💜💜 KTH1 IS COMING ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING — loving myself ~ot7forever💜 (@BTSARMY14171468) November 6, 2022

The Excitement Level Is High!

k-media reported that kim taehyung of bts is showing steady interest in acting activities…actor taehyung is coming back ! pic.twitter.com/56rE6FdbH0 — ً (@kdramarchive) November 6, 2022

V Performing a Romantic Role Is All We Need To Live!

obviously i want to see taehyung plays a villain and all but aahh i need to see him in romcom so desperately please he will devour that role too — 🕯️ (@aiwiendasiyapa) November 6, 2022

For Real?

ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING Squid game Taehyung or CEO Taehyung?? Or Both??? I'm in for everything pic.twitter.com/IB672MD5mm — ッᴷⱽ (@Taekoomania) November 6, 2022

