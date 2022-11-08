The South Korean band BTS' singer V aka Kim Taehyung, is expected to return to his acting career, as per multiple Korean media reports. The breaking announcement about the popular K-pop idol has made the ARMY tizzy on social media platforms. Some sources have speculated that Tae Tae might be seen on screen in Squid Game 2. Soon V's fan pages and netizens took to Twitter to share their views on how they want to see their favourite Korean singer.  Some said he would make 'the best villain' while others wished to watch him in 'romantic K-drama'.

