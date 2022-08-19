For all the fans of pop culture, Comic Con India – India's Greatest Pop Culture Experience – is back with a bang after two years of unfortunate crowd restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates for the “best weekend of the year” for Mumbai have just been announced, and it will be held on February 11-12, 2023 at Jio World Center, Bandra Kurla Complex, which is a brand new venue for the event. Having completed a decade, this mega-event for Indian pop culture fans is returning with dates for Delhi (December 9-11, 2022) and Bengaluru (November 19-20, 2022) already having been announced. So, get your Cosplay in order and prepare to be wow-ed during this fun weekend at Comic Con Mumbai! Our Favorite Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2022: - Latest Tweet by Kotaku

Check Out This Tweet From Comic Con India!

Ok #Mumbai, here we go. See you (finally) on 11-12 Feb 2023! And at a brand new venue - Jio World Center, BKC! Tag your friends in the city and let them know, we are coming back 👇 Tickets & show info coming soon. To book a booth, head to our link in bio. #comicconindia pic.twitter.com/YwhWSsIEVv — Comic Con India (@ComicConIndia) August 19, 2022

We Can’t Keep Calm!!

