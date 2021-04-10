Remember Thrissur Medical College students Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar who went viral for dancing to the tune of Boney M’s eternal track Rasputin? Well, after being subject to 'Dance Jihad' trolling due to the difference in their religion, the doctors are back with another dance performance and it is every bit entertaining too! #StepAgainstHatred takes over Twitter.

Thrissur Medical College Student's New Video:

Earlier, even Shashi Tharoor took a stand for Naveen K Razak and Janaki Omkumar:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)