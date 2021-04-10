Remember Thrissur Medical College students Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumar who went viral for dancing to the tune of Boney M’s eternal track Rasputin? Well, after being subject to 'Dance Jihad' trolling due to the difference in their religion, the doctors are back with another dance performance and it is every bit entertaining too! #StepAgainstHatred takes over Twitter.

Thrissur Medical College Student's New Video:

#StepAgainstHatred Context - after a fun dance by 2 doctors from Kerala went viral earlier this month, radicals jumped in to target the guy's religion & spout the love jihad theory again (FOR A DANCE, mind you) Well, the docs r back. And they've got friends too this time. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/nxLHQcMvdz — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) April 10, 2021

Earlier, even Shashi Tharoor took a stand for Naveen K Razak and Janaki Omkumar:

These kids deserve applause and encouragement, instead of the Hindutva venom being spewed at them because of their different religions. They ooze both talent & comradeship, the best of Young India. And they will make empathetic doctors one day! #Respect #Applause #DanceIsNotJihad https://t.co/H6hXYhlgmS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 9, 2021

