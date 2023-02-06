A video of a waterfall flowing upwards instead of its usual course downwards is going viral as the strange phenomenon seems both amusing and thought-provoking. We have all seen incidents of nature working in surprising and unexpected ways, and this just seems to be one of those times. According to the handle that posted the video, this waterfall defies gravity due to strong winds making the waterfall “flow” upwards. The video is surely mesmerising and worth taking a look at. Watch this viral video here. OMG! Woman Leans Over Edge of World’s Tallest Victoria Waterfall; Viral Video of the Devil's Pool Will Give You Chills!

Watch The Waterfall Video Here

Due to strong winds this waterfall "flows" upwards. pic.twitter.com/8xBKlAZMlH — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 23, 2023

