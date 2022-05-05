People residing in the cities of Delhi and Bangalore are breathing a huge sigh of relief courtesy of unseasonal rains amidst the crazy heatwave the country is facing. And of course, they had to express their happiness and contentment by sharing tweets, photos and videos online. Twitterati began trending #DelhiRains and #BangaloreRains by posting funny memes, hilarious jokes and messages along with these hashtags.
HAHHAHAHHAHHAHHA
Gems of #WhatsApp #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/HkQPxcWULt
— Whatif (@doesnotsuitme) May 5, 2022
This Never Gets Old
#DelhiRains #bangalorerains Etc...etc
Meanwhile
"May" month before & after raining: pic.twitter.com/PxdCvx94eb
— Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) May 5, 2022
Stand Aside
*Heat wave all around country
Relax boys we are in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/LGrNT1l8Sb
— Full-Meals (@half_plate_) May 5, 2022
Nothing Short of a Miracle
Delhi wale after enjoying the aftermath of 47°c witnessing Rain #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/J89Yw8ICu6
— The Mind Orgasm (@themindorgasm_) May 4, 2022
Yeass
Finally after more than two months of very very hot weather .. some relief #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/P8PdYV1q7J
— ѕωαρиιℓ ѕαϰєиα (@_swapnil_22) May 5, 2022
Every Mumbaikar RN!
Other states to #DelhiRains today: pic.twitter.com/mKvrHSTxc0
— Harshi Bansal (@memesoverpeople) May 4, 2022
EVERYONE
Literally everyone as soon as it started raining:#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/jCyVXWj89E
— Harshi Bansal (@memesoverpeople) May 4, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)