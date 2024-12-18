US President-elect Donald Trump was recently spotted at the beautiful Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach. Dressed in a white golf t-shirt, black pants, a red cap, and stylish shoes, Trump looks relaxed. In the video, he walks towards the visitors and asks if they are having a good time. But what caught everyone’s attention is Trump’s hair. At first, it seems as if he has a new haircut, which is a departure from his usual style. However, it does not seem to be a hair makeover; instead, it is his trademark ‘hat hair’ that was mistaken for a new hairstyle. The slick mane left the internet curious and here’s how netizens are reacting to it. Donald Trump's Orange Face Becomes Target of Funny Memes and Jokes, US President Tweets It's Fake But Says 'Hair Looks Good'.

Donald Trump Hair Makeover

Donald Trump’s New Hairstyle

Trump just unveiled a new hair style pic.twitter.com/OxWen3lUOM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 18, 2024

Trump’s Hair Makeover

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP HAS A NEW HAIRSTYLE MAKEOVER pic.twitter.com/j4gXErl2KN — X Analyst (@topic_flow) December 18, 2024

The Ultimate ‘Hat Hair’

The ultimate hat hair — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) December 18, 2024

What Have They Done?

what did they do to his hair? — Zggy (@ZggyPlaydGuitar) December 18, 2024

New Haircut!

New haircut! — Michael Buscemi (@TM_Buscemi) December 18, 2024

