A shocking video of a road accident has surfaced on social media that shows the dangers of overtaking large vehicles. The video was posted on Twitter by IPS Kala Krishnaswamy, who served as the DCP Traffic East. The accident took place in 2020 in Puducherry. In the video, a lorry could be seen crushing a bike under it as the couple on board the two-wheeler tried to overtake it. Sharing the video, Krishnaswamy wrote motorists shall not overtake any vehicle from the left. Mumbai Road Accident Video: Bus Rams Into Compound Wall After Brake Fails, Collapses on Multiple Cars in Kalyan's Godrej Hill.

'Don't Overtake'!

" ವಾಹನ ಸವಾರರು ಎಡಗಡೆಯಿಂದ ಯಾವುದೇ ವಾಹನಗಳನ್ನು ಓವರ್ ಟೇಕ್ ಮಾಡಬೇಡಿ ". " ತಿರುವುಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಸಹ ಯಾವುದೇ ವಾಹನಗಳನ್ನು ಓವರ್ ಟೇಕ್ ಮಾಡಬೇಡಿ ". pic.twitter.com/75dzTDaFo1 — Kala Krishnaswamy, IPS DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) May 3, 2023

