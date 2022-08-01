A Video of U.S. President Joe Biden walking away momentarily during a speech given by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden points toward the president's distraction from an ice cream truck. The clip shared on social media shows Biden leaving the area while background music of an ice cream truck can be heard. The fact check is, that the digitally edited video clip was shared on Sept. 10, 2021. The caption of the original clip reads, "President Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke at Washington, D.C.'s Brookland Middle School about the coronavirus pandemic and keeping children safe. The president urged parents to get their children vaccinated if they were eligible." US President Joe Biden’s Pet Dog Commander Is the Perfect White House Guide (Watch Video).

Here's The Fact Check:

A video of U.S. President Joe Biden walking away momentarily during a speech given by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has been digitally edited to include music played by an ice cream truck https://t.co/c4KravJu6epic.twitter.com/P1DadplRkW — Reuters Fact Check (@ReutersFacts) July 31, 2022

