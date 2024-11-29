Have you received a letter claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) granting permission to install a 5G mobile tower on your property? On 19 November 2024, PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) shared a post on social media clarifed that such letters are fake. The post included an image of the fraud letter and warned people against falling prey to such scams. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has previously cautioned the public to stay vigilant against fake companies or individuals promising high monthly rental payments for mobile tower installations. The DoT and TRAI do not issue No Objection Certificates or get involved in leasing premises for tower installation. Did You Receive a WhatsApp Message Offering Free Laptops for Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Did You Receive Letter Issued in Name of TRAI Granting Permission for Installing 5G Mobile Tower?

Have you also received a letter issued in the name of @TRAI granting permission for installing 5G Mobile Tower ⁉️ #PIBFactCheck ▶️ This letter is #Fake ❌TRAI never issues any such letters Read more:https://t.co/RToS6engvT pic.twitter.com/URC3jLWCUx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 29, 2024

