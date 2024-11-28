A post on X (formerly Twitter) claims clouds can start stinking when one pumps heavy metals into it. The X user also shared a video to prove the point. In the viral clip, workers are seen going about their daily tasks at an industrial site in Indonesia when all of a sudden, a white, cloud-like substance can be seen descending from the sky and causing a stir of excitement among the workers. As the video moves forward, the worker is seen running to catch the cloud like object and trying to embrace and hug it. It is claimed that its a cloud that fell from the air. However, the alleged claim is false. The cloud-like substance is not a cloud but a foam-like substance. Local authorities in Indonesia said that the foam-like substance was most likely created due to the condensation of pollutants in the surrounding industrial and mining areas. Hyderabad: Residents Panic As Foul-Smelling, Blood-Like Liquid Gushes out of Manhole and Floods Streets in Venkatadri Nagar; Netizens React After Video Surfaces.

Netizen Claims The Viral Clip Is Real

When you start pumping heavy metals into clouds they can start sinking. Yes this is a real clip. pic.twitter.com/HUGXtl9DJP — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 24, 2024

Video Claiming Cloud Falling from Sky Goes Viral

A cloud falls from the sky near a construction site in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/wZPG2nyvJt — Orwell's Ghost (@Orwellsghost28) November 26, 2024

