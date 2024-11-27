Residents of Venkatadri Nagar in Hyderabad were left in shock on November 26 when a foul-smelling, red liquid began gushing out of a manhole, flooding the streets near the Jeedimetla Industrial Estate. The unusual sight, which resembled blood, raised panic among the local population, with many experiencing breathing difficulties due to the stench. Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing reactions from concerned netizens. Reportedly, some residents alleged that the illegal dumping of industrial waste, possibly expired paint, into the sewage system was responsible for the incident. However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has denied these claims, leading to further speculation online. Digital Arrest Scam in Hyderabad: SBI Branch Staff Thwart INR 13 Lakh Scam Targeting Senior Citizen in Telangana.

Blood-Like Liquid Floods Hyderabad Street

Chemicals were being blended into the drainage system, according to the colony's godown supervisors. — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) November 26, 2024

Netizen Reacts to Red Liquid Flooding Streets in Hyderabad

'Looks Like Telangana PCB in Deep Slumber', Says Netizen

Red Liquid Floods Streets in Venkatadrinagar, Worries Locals Looks like Telangana PCB in deep slumber Panic gripped the residents of Venkatadrinagar in Subhashnagar Division, near the Jedimetla Industrial Estate, on Monday evening when red-colored liquid suddenly gushed out… pic.twitter.com/IHkP6nMWuX — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 26, 2024

