Have you received WhatsApp messages offering free laptops for students? If so, you might be one of many targeted by a new scam. On November 17, 2024, the PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) issued a warning about a message circulating on WhatsApp. In the message that claims free laptops to students, PIB confirmed that it is a scam to dupe you. According to the PIB Fact Check post, it is a scam, and people should be cautious about it. The WhatsApp message may include links that can compromise your privacy if clicked. PIB advised against interacting with suspicious messages and urged people to never click on unknown links. Additionally, they warned when sharing personal details such as phone numbers or banking information with unknown sources. RBI To Issue INR 7 Coin To Honour MS Dhoni for His Contributions to Indian Cricket? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Did You Receive a WhatsApp Message Offering Free Laptops for Students?

Did you also receive a #WhatsApp message offering free laptops ⁉️ Beware⚠️ This is a scam to dupe you ‼️#PIBFactCheck 🔹Never click on such suspicious links 🔹Be cautious while sharing personal information. pic.twitter.com/ZXXmCWGw0Z — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 17, 2024

