Currently, India is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" ahead of Independence Day 2022. On this backdrop, the tricolor flag is being hoisted at many places in the country. Many such videos are going viral on social media. A similar video has come to the fore, and it is said to be of the New Kora Kendra flyover in Mumbai's Borivali West. It can be seen in the video that this newly-built flyover is illuminated in tricolor, however, it is now revealed that this video is of Jaipur's 22 Godam flyover. BMC also shared the video of the Kora Kendra flyover on Twitter, however, after finding the truth, the Twitter post was deleted.

Footage Shared as Kora Kendra Flyover:

BMC's Now Deleted Tweet:

Asusual spreading wrong info!! This is obviously not #Hyderabad https://t.co/GcK2oiBYUh is black in color 2. Battery rickshaw on the left The video is of Kora kendra -Borivali West flyover!!#ShameTRS pic.twitter.com/PqDWUnFi84 — Junesh Jain (@JainJunesh) August 10, 2022

22 Godam FLyover in Jaipur:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)