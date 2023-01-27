Recently, a message is going viral on social media which claims that Aadhaar card-based loan is provided under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana. The message reads "Pradhan Mantri Yojana Aadhaar card loan with 2 percent interest and 50% discount." The text also includes a mobile number. Refuting the claim, the government said that the claim is fake. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that no loan is provided by the central government under any such scheme called "Pradhan Mantri Yojana." Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

Aadhaar Card-Based Loan at 2% Interest Rate Under PM Yojana?

