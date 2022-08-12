After some media reports about recruitment for 9000 posts for constable in RPF, the Ministry of Railways and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday issued a statement terming it to be a ‘fictitious message.’ The Ministry of Railways and RPF stated that no such notification has been issued.

Check Tweet:

Rebuttal to Media Reports on recruitment for 9000 posts for Constable in Railway Protection Force (RPF)https://t.co/qaRPFXyRt3 pic.twitter.com/ajvB1fvWbv — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) August 12, 2022

