India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented the country at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. As India's Special Envoy, Jaishankar sat on the first seat on the first righthand row at the swearing-in ceremony. While Jaishankar was given a place of honour, a video is circulated with the claim that he was asked to leave his front-row seat. In the viral video, a female official is apparently seen asking someone sitting right in front of the dice to move back. A section of netizens are claiming the lady was asking Jaishankar to move back. However, this is a fake claim. If one watches the video closely, there is a camera person sitting ahead of Jaishankar. The official was in fact talking to the camera person and not Jaishankar. Did Elon Musk Give a Nazi Salute at Donald Trump’s Inauguration? Netizens Debate As Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video With Fake Claim That Jaishankar Was Asked To Leave at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Why did she ask Jaishankar to leave? Was it something else??pic.twitter.com/ozmIKoxeoi — Balachandran Viswaram, Author (@viswaram) January 21, 2025

What a shame! Authorities demanding S. Jaishankar to leave the show.pic.twitter.com/Mc6E8Kqaaw — Kaleidoscope (@kaleidoscopeic) January 21, 2025

