The holy month of Ramadan is known by many names like Ramazan, Ramadhan, Ramazan, Ramzan, or Ramathan. The period is considered auspicious for the Muslim community to fast and pray to Allah for a good future. This year, Ramadan in India will begin on Saturday, 2 April. You will feel the festive change in the air during the month of Ramazan, when people get together to eat delicious food items, pray to the almighty, and exchange warm greetings with each other. The traditional way to wish anyone during the Holy time is by saying either Ramadan Mubarak or Ramadan Kareem. Some people also say, Happy Ramadan. All these greeting phrases somehow mean the same thing but they do have their own significance. Continue reading to get clarity as to how to wish someone a blessed Ramadan. Ramadan 2022 Mehndi Designs' Videos: Easy Moon Mehandi Patterns and Unique Arabic Henna Ideas for Front and Back Hand To Celebrate the Month of Fasting!

If you want to politely greet somebody during the sacred period of Ramadan, then you can say "Ramadan Mubarak" which means ‘Honoured Ramadan’ and the same can be translated as ‘Happy Ramadan’ as well. Basically, the phrase translates from the Arabic word meaning “blessed” and hence it also means “Blessed Ramadan”. On the other hand, "Ramadan Kareem" describes the holy month in another context. The phrase is translated as “Generous Ramadan". Some people believe that Muslims help each other and give sadaqa which is a form of charity during this month for spiritual reasons and hence it's a month of generosity. That's why we wish 'Kareem' which literally means generous. Now let's have a look at some of the most unique messages, SMS, quotes, HD Images, and sayings that you can share with your loved ones to make their Ramadan memorable. Ramadan 2022 Traditions Around The World: From UAE To Indonesia, Here's How Different Countries Celebrate The Holy Month of Ramazan.

Ramadan 2022 Messages

Ramadan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Fast and Offer Prayers to Allah, May You Find Your Peace and Happiness. Happy Ramadan 2022

Ramazan Kareem 2022 Quotes

Ramadan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: May Practicing Sawm and Salat Bring Light and Peace to Your Soul This Ramadan 2022

Happy Ramadan 2022 Wishes

Ramadan 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Happy Ramadan 2022 to You and You Dear Ones. May the Holy Spirit of the Month of Ramazan Spark in Your Heart Always and Guide You To Walk Through Your Life

Ramadhan HD Images

Ramadan 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: Ramdan 2022 Mubarak! May Allah Brighten Your Life With Positive Energies and an Optimistic Approach To Live Better and Stronger

Ramadan Mubarak Greetings

Ramadan 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Ramadan 2022 to You and You Dear Ones. May the Holy Spirit of the Month of Ramazan Spark in Your Heart Always and Guide You To Walk Through Your Life

Furthermore, for a change, you can also wish your special friends and relatives "Kul 'am wa enta bi-khair," which means "May every year find you in good health." Also, at times you may have heard "Allahu Akram". The Arabic phrase Allahu Akram means "God is much more generous," and is considered an appropriate response to give when greeted with Ramadan Kareem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2022 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).