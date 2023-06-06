Football players reportedly got into a fight at Shivaji Stadium in Kolhapur. According to reports, this argument occurred between Hanuman Talim Mandal and Vetalmal players. The Kolhapur Sports Association was in charge of organising these contests. Conflicts during this tournament have produced a confusing atmosphere for the upcoming matches. Pakistan, Afghanistan Fans Engage in Ugly Brawl Outside Headingley Cricket Stadium During PAK vs AFG ICC CWC 2019 Match, Watch Video.

Brawl Erupts During Football Match in Kolhapur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)