When Friday hits on the 13th of any month it is considered to be the cursed day, especially in Western culture. Generally, when a month begins on a Sunday, Friday the 13th occurs. This year, we only have one Friday the 13th that is on August 13, 2021. Thus, netizens are sharing funny memes, interesting messages, quotes and images to celebrate the spooky day full of superstitions. Take a look:

Oh No!

I was about to shout. Isa fridayyyy but then I remembered I watched this movie and today is Friday the 13th 😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/CDKauF4Jbj — ⚜️teso_CHIEF🛡️ (@esun_get_) August 13, 2021

Any Idea?

What do you know about Friday the 13th? 🤯💀 pic.twitter.com/wtPHU7luQE — London Boy 🍁🇨🇲 (@londonboy237) August 13, 2021

Funny

Arsenal playing it’s first game on Friday the 13th...#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/ABC9ELge7N — EL CHICO (@elchicoUg) August 13, 2021

Interesting

Boy is Bob weird right now. What’s the matter Bob can’t I get your..hockey stick? Bob put that thing down! I asked for a beer not a machete! Well can’t you answer me? #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/jRqKmZyabi — Lynda Van der Klok (@TotallyLyndaV) August 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)