In a dramatic CCTV footage, a brave German Shepherd saved the life of his 6-year-old young pal from his neighbour's belligerent pet dog. The dog charges at the child, and the german shepherd comes into a defence mode and confronts it. Seconds later, it came face to face with the dark dog and ensured it didn't get anywhere close to the kid. The video captured in Florida went viral online. The heroic canine clip has surprised many netizens by showing things we otherwise wouldn't believe. Three-Legged Dog Rescues Newborn Baby Buried Alive by Teenage Mother in Thailand Village.

Watch The Viral CCTV Footage:

