In shocking incidents, several people are allegedly making their Pitbull dog to fight with stray dogs in order to create social media reels in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. In a compilation clip shared by journalist Priya Singh on X, several individuals can be seen making a pitbull dog to fight with different stray dogs and capturing the instances on their mobile phones. While the date and time of these incidents remain unknown, the videos are currently doing rounds on the internet. Further, the netizens in the comment section of the post are demanding strict action against the owner of the Pitbull dog as well as the other persons involved. However, the Ghaziabad police are yet to respond on the matter. Pitbull Attack in Noida: Pet Pitbull Mauls Street Dog as Scared Owner Struggles to Intervene in Sector 53, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

रील बनाने का पागलपन इस कदर सवार है कि लोग किसी भी हद्द तक जाने को तैयार हैं. ये वीडियो गाजियाबाद की बताई जा रही है, जहां रील बनाने के लिए कुछ लड़के पिटबुल जैसे खतरनाक कुत्ते को आवारा कुत्ते से लड़वाते हैं और इसका रील बनाते हैं pic.twitter.com/vmONe5Pu6f — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 8, 2024

An action should need against owner — Piyush Mathur (@PiyushMathur037) April 8, 2024

Shme on these demons put them in jail. Is their police complaint regarding this case? — Nupur S. Prajapat (@np2521) April 8, 2024

