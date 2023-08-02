A gigantic iceberg recently passed through Iceberg Alley near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada. The iceberg is approximately 150 feet in length. The arrival of the gigantic iceberg on the island of Newfoundland in Canada stunned many. People are seen gathering to watch the massive iceberg and take pictures of it. Check the picture and video of the gigantic iceberg here. Sturgeon Supermoon 2023 Photos: Netizens Share Beautiful Pics and Videos of August Full Moon on Twitter.

Gigantic Iceberg Picture:

150 foot iceberg passes through Iceberg Alley near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada pic.twitter.com/suj0gGFhWt — James Miller (@realMeetJames) July 25, 2023

Gigantic Iceberg in Canada:

🇨🇦 | ATENCIÓN: Captan imágenes de un gigantesco iceberg a su llegada a la isla de Terranova en Canadá. pic.twitter.com/wL0vEiaGwU — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) August 1, 2023

