If you get intrigued by all the bizarre-looking deep sea creatures still unknown to humans, this viral pic will leave you wide-eyed. A fisherman Trapman Bermagui from Sydney, caught a freakish shark with rough-looking skin, large scary eyes and sharp teeth protruding from its mouth. The mysterious creature also has a pointed nose and was caught from 2,133 feet underwater! The picture of the shark was shared on Facebook, and now the internet describes the predator as "stuff of nightmares". Mysterious Sea Creature 'Blue Goo' Baffles Scientists; Watch Viral Video of Unknown Ocean Animal Found on Caribbean Sea.

Oh My God, That's Terrific!

