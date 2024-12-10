International Animal Rights Day is observed every year across the globe on December 10. International Animal Rights Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 10. The day aims to raise awareness about animal rights and prevent animal cruelty. The day serves as a reminder of all the challenges that animals face, like poaching, hunting, illegal trading, being killed for their skin, tusks, or horns, and more. The day highlights their inherent right to live freely and without being exploited or going through suffering. International Animal Rights Day encourages people to treat animals with respect and compassion. To observe the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share International Animal Rights Day 2024 images, HD wallpapers, messages, quotes, posts, and sayings. International Animal Rights Day 2024 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Best Sayings, Messages and Greetings To Raise Awareness on Animal Rights.

International Animal Rights Day!!! pic.twitter.com/6B95G87R6N — JAYABASKAR MUNUSAMY (@JAYABASKARMUNU1) December 10, 2024

INTERNATIONAL ANIMAL RIGHTS DAY - 10 DECEMBER 2024 - சர்வதேச விலங்கு உரிமைகள் தினம் - 10 டிசம்பர் 2024. pic.twitter.com/OHDiTlYkeA — PRABHUSHANKAR (@PRABHUS43057018) December 9, 2024

International Animal Rights Day is a call to action urging everyone to rethink their attitudes toward animals and build a more compassionate society. pic.twitter.com/0Hq1yHrmfo — Chapman & Frazer (@ChapmanFrazerCC) December 10, 2024

🦁🐅International Animal Rights Day is observed annually 10 December to raise awareness of animals rights and promote welfare & protection of animals🦏🐒 🦣🦒The day Was created by animal rights association @PetaIndia in 1998 🦚🦜Happy #AnimalRightsDay to all Animal lovers 🌏🐾 pic.twitter.com/Xu0m2aMkPl — Jadav Bhadresh RSS (@JadavBhadresh3) December 9, 2024

