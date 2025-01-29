Jeet Adani, the younger son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, visited Mitti Cafe in Mumbai with his fiance, Diva Shah, on Wednesday, January 29. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah, who are set to marry on February 7 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, have extended a special wedding invitation to the team of Mitti Cafe at Mumbai airport. The couple invited them to join their intimate celebration in Ahmedabad. During their visit to Mitti Cafe, Jeet and Diva spent time interacting with the employees, cutting a cake, and sharing warm conversations. Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani Shares Date and Details, Says Son’s Wedding Will Be a ‘Simple and Traditional Family Affair’.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited, Jeet Adani and his fiance Diva Shah recently visited Mitti Cafe, an organization that empowers individuals with disabilities through meaningful employment. They came to invite the Mitti Cafe team, including its… pic.twitter.com/oYLZUM5jYI — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

