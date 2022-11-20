Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended last year for violations of rules. She was accused of calling for genocide and also for her remarks on farmers protest. Some twitter wars of the actress also included a feud with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Similarly, ex-US President Donald Trump’s account was also suspended in 2021 due to the risk of incitement of violence. After Elon Musk becoming the new owner of Twitter, he has finally lifted the ban on Donald Trump's account and now, netizens are requesting that Kangana’s account should be restored too. Actor Kangana Ranaut Met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Earlier Today.
Take a look:
Bring back Kangana Ranaut, say fans
Is @elonmusk ignoring India?? We also want @kanganaTeam back on twitter.make it possible @elonmusk .#KanganaRanaut𓃵
BRING BACK KANGANA ON TWITTER pic.twitter.com/R9GX2Dpzxr
— β𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐥 (@Crazybadall) November 20, 2022
There is a meme of Kangana’s reaction on everyone else’s account being unblocked
Kangana Ranaut watching everyone else's Twitter account coming back pic.twitter.com/0WzNGQPDj4
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 20, 2022
Here is another meme circulating on the internet
Queen #KanganaRanaut𓃵 next??? @elonmusk do ittttt pic.twitter.com/H3f5fQwuje
— X Æ A- 69🌈 (@PXatu) November 20, 2022
Here is a meme cut out from her famous movie Queen
Why everytime with me
😂😂#KanganaRanaut𓃵 pic.twitter.com/g18Y52Hc0c
— Sachin Sagar (@sachin_31sagar) November 20, 2022
A meme on how Kangana would request to lift ban on her if she had to
Kangana ranaut be like :-🤣#KanganaRanaut𓃵#Trump#TrumpAnnouncement#Trumps2024Slogan pic.twitter.com/5GH6sf266K
— श्यामल प्रखर मिश्रा (@im_shyamalprakh) November 20, 2022
