The 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, Lisa Grace Moss, is following her mother’s footsteps to make it big in the glitzy world of modelling. And at the same time, the teen model is also ensuring to accept her real side and not drown it in glam and glitters. Lila who has Type 1 diabetes, took over the runway with an insulin pump while walking for Fendi X Versace’s ‘Fendace’ fashion show. The photos and videos from the show got netizens talking about Lila, with many calling her to be an ‘inspiration.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Grace (@lilamoss)

Lila Moss proudly displaying her insulin pump on the catwalk 💙 #T1D pic.twitter.com/0UXoyWcVKM — BelleVueRuth (@CurlyRuthRuns) September 27, 2021

this is so sexy of Lila Moss pic.twitter.com/qCUxEU4OSt — lindsey (@txdiabetic) September 27, 2021

Well done 👏🏼👏🏼to Kate Moss daughter Lila Moss for walking the catwalk with her Omnipod ( type 1 diabetes)showing … 👏🏼👏🏼🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tZ4Mm6ErKL — Rosie🍷 (@battleaxeBrit1) September 28, 2021

Lila Moss modelling for Versace; no attempt to hide or bling the Omnipod insulin pump. 😍💕 Evidence for the gremlins out there that T1 diabetes is still not related to body size or lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/Gd9tyALSWz — LJR (@SqueakyLJR) September 27, 2021

Type 1 diabetes, also called juvenile diabetes, is a chronic condition in which your immune system destroys insulin-making cells in your pancreas. The pancreas produces little or no insulin. And the treatment is aimed at maintaining normal blood sugar levels through regular monitoring, insulin therapy, diet and exercise.

