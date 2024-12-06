Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed in India every year on December 6. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 falls on Friday, December 6. It marks the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution.’ Babasaheb Ambedkar played a major role in drafting the Constitution of India. Through his efforts and hard work, he ensured that the citizens of India, including the people from marginalised communities, could enjoy their fundamental rights. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was a social reformer, a lawyer, politician and economist. It was his dream to see a better and more united India. To pay tribute to him and honour his legancy, netizens took to social media to share Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 messages, images, HD wallpapers, and quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar. BR Ambedkar Quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Sayings, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Father of Indian Constitution on His Death Anniversary.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Quotes

Remembering Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary, the man who firmly stood for United and integral India.#ambedkar #MahaparinirvanDiwas #Ambedkar_Never_Die pic.twitter.com/4ceJmHPCgx — Dr. Renu Keer (@keer_renu) December 5, 2024

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Messages

“Life should be great, rather than long.” Tributes to Mahamanav Bharatratna Parampujya Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.#MahaparinirvanDivas #DrBabasahebAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/DNQgGUdp5D — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) December 6, 2024

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Posts

India observesDecember 6 as 69th Mahaparinirvan Divas to mark the death anniversary of the father of Indian constitution Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Babasaheb fought for the economic and social empowerment of Dalits in the country.#MahaparinirvanDivas pic.twitter.com/qWwfk4nbjU — Chakravarthy V (@airchakravarthy) December 6, 2024

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Images

Today, on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's unparalleled contributions to social justice, equality, and the Indian Constitution. His vision continues to guide us toward a more inclusive and equitable society. 🕊️ #DrAmbedkar #MahaparinirvanDiwas" pic.twitter.com/496Y2hIqzD — Aryan Kumar (@Aryan41757Kumar) December 6, 2024

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Sayings

He sacrificed four of his children so that we and we can have a life of dignity and respect with all the social and educational rights and benefits Salute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the Mahaparinirvan Din 6 Dec We are because he was 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Jaibhim pic.twitter.com/RGzUrPj0w6 — Ravi Ratan (@scribe_it) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)