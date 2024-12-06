Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary is observed in India every year on December 6. The day is also called Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 falls on Friday, December 6. Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was called the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution.’ He was an economist, politician, social reformer and lawyer. He was born on April 14, 1981, into a Dalit family, and he faced a lot of discrimination and hardships from a young age. He passed away on December 6, 1956. Even though he faced many challenges, he excelled in his studies and earned multiple degrees from prestigious universities. To observe the day, share heartfelt Mahaparinirvan Diwas messages and Dr BR Ambedkar quotes. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 Date and Significance: All You Need to Know About the Day That Marks the Death Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Dr BR Ambedkar played a major role in drafting the Indian Constitution. He ensured that all citizens of India, including those from marginalised communities, could enjoy their fundamental rights. He strongly advocated for women’s empowerment and rights, education, justice, and equality, and he also fought against caste-based discrimination. Later in life, he adopted Buddhism and believed it was the path of peace and equality.

Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary is also known as Mahaparinirvan, which is a Buddhist term and means ultimate salvation or liberation. On this day, people greet each other and share powerful quotes and sayings by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahaparinirvan Diwas messages, Mahaparinirvan Din 2024 images, and HD wallpapers to observe the day. Simply scroll below, download the images for free online, and share them with near and dear ones via Facebook or WhatsApp. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 Holiday: Will Banks, Schools, Share Markets, Liquor Shops Remain Open on December 6? Know What’s Open, What’s Closed in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Account of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary.

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Dr BR Ambedkar Sayings for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Dr BR Ambedkar Images for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Dr BR Ambedkar Wallpapers for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Dr BR Ambedkar Messages for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes for Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Photo Credits: File Photo)

As we pay homage to him this Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024, let us vow to stick with his principles of fairness and humanity. Let us take the necessary steps to make India a better and more united country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).