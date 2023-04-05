A video has gone viral on social media that shows a man having a close shave with death. In the video, a man who is holding multiple bags seems to exit the laundromat. He pulls out the door of the laundry but struggles at first. He manages to open the door finally. Lucky for him just seconds after he exits the facility, a washing machine explodes violently. The impact of the blast was so bad that the glass panels towards the entrance broke and falls down. Video: Girl's Narrow Escape After Speeding Vehicle Rams Into Car Caught on CCTV Camera in Rajasthan.

Man Narrowly Escapes Explosion:

Someone didn't check their pockets pic.twitter.com/MjpK5mPba7 — OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)