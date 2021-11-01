We have lived the story of Monkeys and Cap Seller in which the cap seller successfully manages to get his caps back by manipulating the monkeys. But with time, monkeys have gotten smart. They won't give you your belongings back if you don't have something for them. In a video shared by an Instagrammer, we see him exchanging a tetra pack of Frooti for the spectacles 'confiscated' by the monkey. He writes, "If I told you a monkey stole my specs and wouldn't give it back to me unless I offered him a pack of Frooti, I know you wouldn't believe! So I got proof.' The perfect barter system!

Watch the video of their perfect "business" here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adhitya Iyer (@adhityaiyer)

