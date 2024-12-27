Popular Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow, whose real name is Mehjabeen Misswow, celebrated Christmas 2024 in the most fun way possible. The social media influencer posted a series of reels, photos and videos from her Christmas party on her Instagram page and it looks joyful. Miss Wow was dressed up as a ‘sexy Santa’ in a knee-length red sleeveless dress and a Santa cap! The Pakistani influencer also showed her decorated Christmas Tree as she wished her fans and followers a ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.’

Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow 'Sexy Santa' Photoshoot For Christmas!

Miss Wow Also Flaunted Her Dance Moves on 'Jingle Bells' Tune!

Miss Wow Also Enjoyed Some Christmas Cake as Seen in This Fun Reel

Miss Wow Decorated Christmas Tree and Wished Everyone On The Day

Miss Wow Grooved to Another Christmas Song

