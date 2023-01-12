It looks like a win-win situation for both Team Cambridge and Team Sussex! Yes, the tensions between the brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, are at an all-time high since the release of the Duke of Sussex’s record-breaking tell-all memoir, Spare. But interestingly, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge’s image, has not taken a hit despite his brother going all out against him and his wife, Kate Middleton, officially named Catherine, Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge. In fact, the future King and Queen Consort of the British Royal Family received a warm reception as they made their first public appearance since Prince Harry’s Spare hit the stands. The senior royal couple opened the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital. So, one brother is minting money with the record sale of his autobiography and getting his "truth" out while the other is winning over the people. A win for all.

Prince and Princess of Wales Adored By All!

The whole atrium is packed with staff and patients waiting to get a glimpse of the Prince and Princess pic.twitter.com/YGjI1C92D3 — Olivia Williams (@livs_wills) January 12, 2023

Meanwhile, a cheer for the Prince and Princess of Wales as they carry out engagements in Liverpool. Prince William appeared to ignore a question about whether he was going to comment on Harry’s book pic.twitter.com/I9wUiGsed6 — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) January 12, 2023

Sylvia, 81, who had an appointment at the hospital managed to speak to Will. She said to him: “Keep going Will, scousers love you.” To which he replied: “I will do.” She said she couldn’t believe she managed to speak to him pic.twitter.com/J8J5yqyQgj — Olivia Williams (@livs_wills) January 12, 2023

Watch Video of Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)