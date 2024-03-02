Investigators are searching CCTV footage for crucial hints after a low-intensity IED explosion rocked Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram café in the Whitefield neighbourhood on Friday, March 1, during the bustling lunch hour. At least nine persons were hurt in the explosion, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told local reporters. Meanwhile, according to news reporter Sagay Raj, he interviewed an eyewitness who had purchased a token but could not receive his food due to the explosion. However, Raj claimed that after the interview the man inquired ‘whether the eatery would refund his money’. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Police Intensifies Probe Into Bengaluru Blast Case, Pursues Clues (Watch Video).

Eyewitness Wants to Know Whether the Eatery Would Refund His Money After Blast!

While I was reporting on #RameshwaramCafe blast, I interviewed an eyewitness. He mentioned being present at the spot & purchasing a token frm counter. Bfr he could receive his food, explosion occurred. After the TV interview, he inquired whether the eatery would refund his money. — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) March 2, 2024

