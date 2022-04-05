Netresh Sharma, a Rajasthan Police constable, is being lauded for saving the lives of 4 people during communal violence in Karauli on Saturday. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also acknowledged the bravery of the 31-year-old constable and promoted him to the post of head constable.

Ashok Gehlot Called Netresh Sharma and Congratulated Him:

करौली में अपना कर्तव्य निभाते हुए 4 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले कांस्टेबल श्री नेत्रेश शर्मा से फोन पर बात कर उन्हें शाबासी दी। श्री नेत्रेश को हेड कांस्टेबल के पद पर पदोन्नत करने का निर्णय किया है। अपनी जान की परवाह ना कर कर्तव्य निभाने वाले श्री नेत्रेश का कार्य प्रशंसनीय है। pic.twitter.com/3p4ekYNYhn — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 4, 2022

An image of Constable Netresh Sharma carrying an infant has gone viral on social media. Several Twitter users shared the image and praised the cop for his heroics.

'The Face of Courage':

If courage have a face! Constable Netresh Sharma ✌ pic.twitter.com/vHv1INvskY — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) April 4, 2022

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Tweeted:

I salute and pay my respects to Constable Netresh Sharma who risked his life while saving a baby who along with her mother was stuck in fire . Jai ho #Karauliviolence . pic.twitter.com/yOIf8kUhYI — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 5, 2022

‘The Picture That Will Stay in Our Hearts Forever’:

Constable Netresh Sharma saved a child from flame as well as the stone pelting peacefuls! Take a bow hero.. This picture will stay in our hearts forever.. pic.twitter.com/55l3Qa86Yx — Chakravarty Sulibele (@astitvam) April 5, 2022

